VRL Logistics spurts as Q1 PAT zooms 273% YoY to Rs 50 cr

VRL Logistics rose 1.74% to Rs 605.35 after the company's standalone net profit surged 272.59% to Rs 50.04 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 13.43 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 2.35% to Rs 744.33 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 727.20 crore in Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 282.14% to Rs 67.22 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 17.59 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses for the quarter fell 5.62% YoY to Rs 683.60 crore. Freight, handling, and servicing costs declined 11.54% to Rs 440.44 crore, while employee benefit expenses rose 2.70% to Rs 135.70 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1F25.