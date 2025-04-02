Gland Pharma Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1537.85, down 1.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 3.83% in NIFTY and a 9.08% lost in the Nifty Pharma index.

Gland Pharma Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1537.85, down 1.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 23293.85. The Sensex is at 76509.06, up 0.64%.Gland Pharma Ltd has eased around 0.06% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Gland Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20771.8, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36116 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.85 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

