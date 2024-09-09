Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Minda Corp gains as board to mull fund raising on Sep 12

Minda Corp gains as board to mull fund raising on Sep 12

Image
Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Minda Corporation rose 1.36% to Rs 557.95 after the company announced that its board will meet on Thursday, 12 September 2024 to consider raising of funds through issuance of equity shares or any other equity based instruments.

The funds would be raised by issuance of equity shares or any other equity based instruments includes preferential issue, qualified institutions placement, rights issue or any other permissible mode or any combination.

Minda Corporation is one of the leading automotive component manufacturing companies in India with a pan India presence and significant international footprint. It is the flagship company of Spark Minda, which was part of the erstwhile Minda Group. The company has a diversified customer base including Indian and global original equipment manufacturers and Tier-1 customers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The companys consolidated net profit surged 42% to Rs 64.20 crore in Q1 FY25 as against 45.21 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 11% YoY to 1,192.39 crore for the quarter eneded 30 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Saturn's rings set to 'disappear' for briefly in March 2025: Explained

Shriram Finance plans to raise $1 bn from overseas; shares hit a life high

Will oppose GST on online transactions under 2000, research grants: Atishi

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: IND 2-0 JPN, 1st QTR: KOR draw PAK 2-2

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100pts at 82,300, Nifty flat at 24,900; O&G, PSB, Metal drag 1%

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story