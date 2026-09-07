Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2974.6, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.38% in last one year as compared to a 4.12% jump in NIFTY and a 21.48% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Gland Pharma Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2974.6, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 23752.75. The Sensex is at 76008.11, down 0.66%. Gland Pharma Ltd has gained around 11.52% in last one month.