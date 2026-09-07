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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gland Pharma Ltd gains for third straight session

Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2974.6, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.38% in last one year as compared to a 4.12% jump in NIFTY and a 21.48% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Gland Pharma Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2974.6, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 23752.75. The Sensex is at 76008.11, down 0.66%. Gland Pharma Ltd has gained around 11.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Gland Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26478.1, up 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.25 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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