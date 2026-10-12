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Delhi Metro shuts entry, exit at 6 stations ahead of Opposition's march

The six metro stations where entry and exit will remain closed are - Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Barakhamba Road, the DMRC said

Metro, Delhi metro

Entry and exit at six Delhi Metro stations will remain closed from 6 am to 4 pm on Monday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2026 | 7:40 AM IST

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Entry and exit at six metro stations will remain closed from 6 am to 4 pm on Monday ahead of the Opposition's Supreme Court march, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post on X.

The six metro stations where entry and exit will remain closed are - Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Barakhamba Road, the DMRC said.

"The situation will be reviewed by the security agencies and necessary updates will be shared accordingly. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations," it further said.

The opposition parties would march to the Supreme Court on Monday, with Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge seeking a meeting with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant to raise the issue of alleged "vote chori".

 

The Chief Justice, however, declined to meet Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over "vote chori" allegations, saying similar matters are sub judice in the Supreme Court, sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 7:40 AM IST