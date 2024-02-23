Gland Pharma Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1871.65, down 1.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 42.97% in last one year as compared to a 27.42% rally in NIFTY and a 59.26% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Gland Pharma Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1871.65, down 1.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 22254.2. The Sensex is at 73260.38, up 0.14%.Gland Pharma Ltd has lost around 3.37% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Gland Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18969.45, up 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 37.42 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

