Gland Pharma Ltd soars 0.73%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1788.1, up 0.73% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.57% in last one year as compared to a 21.96% spurt in NIFTY and a 52.51% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Gland Pharma Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1788.1, up 0.73% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 22174.85. The Sensex is at 72914.37, down 0.1%. Gland Pharma Ltd has risen around 1.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Gland Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18886.55, up 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.94 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: May 16 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

