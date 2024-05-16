Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coforge Ltd up for five straight sessions

Coforge Ltd up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 4621.15, up 0.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.66% in last one year as compared to a 21.96% gain in NIFTY and a 19.38% gain in the Nifty IT.

Coforge Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4621.15, up 0.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 22174.85. The Sensex is at 72914.37, down 0.1%. Coforge Ltd has dropped around 11.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33117.4, up 0.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4619.95, down 0.09% on the day. Coforge Ltd is up 9.66% in last one year as compared to a 21.96% gain in NIFTY and a 19.38% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 28.77 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: May 16 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

