HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd up for fifth session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 3829.45, up 1.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 110.71% in last one year as compared to a 21.96% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.98% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3829.45, up 1.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 22174.85. The Sensex is at 72914.37, down 0.1%. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has risen around 1.51% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21186, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3831.2, up 1.73% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 41.27 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

