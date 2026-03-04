Gland Pharma receives USFDA approval for Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.025%

Gland Pharma has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application filed for Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.025% (OTC).

The Product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Lumify Ophthalmic Solution, 0.025%, of Bausch & Lomb Inc.

This Product is indicated to relieve redness of the eye.

