Godrej Properties wins bid for prime land parcel along EM Bypass, Kolkata

To develop premium residential project with revenue potential of Rs 1,650 cr

Godrej Properties has won the bid in an e-auction conducted by the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBHIDCO) for a prime land parcel measuring ~ 5 acres, located off EM Bypass, Kolkata, a highly desirable and upmarket residential locality in the city.

The proposed premium residential development is expected to offer an estimated revenue potential of approximately Rs 1,650 crore.

The EM Bypass corridor is one of Kolkata's most well-connected and rapidly developing urban stretches, supported by strong physical and social infrastructure. It links major neighbourhoods such as Salt Lake, New Town, Park Circus, Gariahat, and Garia, enabling seamless access to commercial hubs, IT-ITeS clusters, educational institutions, and leading healthcare facilities across the city. Multiple flyovers, arterial connectors, and its proximity to the under-construction Garia-Airport metro line further enhance connectivity. It also offers convenient road connectivity to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, further strengthening its position as one of Kolkata's most desirable and future-ready micro markets.