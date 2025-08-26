Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Royal Orchid Hotels sign new property in Jabalpur

Royal Orchid Hotels sign new property in Jabalpur

Aug 26 2025
Royal Orchid Hotels (ROHL) is strengthening its presence in Central India with a new signing in Jabalpur - a city fast emerging as a hub at the crossroads of Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra. The upcoming 54-key Regenta Resort Jabalpur, developed in partnership with Triumph Devcon & Trading, will operate under a management agreement. This move reflects ROHL's clear strategy to scale aggressively without owning physical assets while staying true to its vision of taking quality hospitality to high-potential, underexplored markets.

Purpose-built for both leisure and business travellers, the resort offers more than just a stay. Guests can expect a multi-cuisine restaurant, bar, gym, spa, and swimming pool all under one roof. For events, the property features three banquet halls (7,000 sq. ft., 3,500 sq. ft., and 3,500 sq. ft.) and two expansive lawns spread over 40,000 sq. ft., ideal for destination weddings, corporate offsites, and large social gatherings. Its location is another advantage, just 5 km from the railway station and 18 km from the airport, with direct access to the national highway.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Aug 26 2025

