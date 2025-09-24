Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark inks license and collaboration agreement with Hengrui Pharma

Glenmark inks license and collaboration agreement with Hengrui Pharma

Image
Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
To develop and commercialize Trastuzumab Rezetecan - a next-gen HER2-targeting ADC

Glenmark Specialty S.A. (GSSA), a wholly owned subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (Glenmark), today announced that it has entered into an exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Hengrui Pharma for Trastuzumab Rezetecan (SHR-A1811), a next-generation HER2-targeting antibody drug conjugate (ADC).

Under the terms of the agreement, Glenmark obtains exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Trastuzumab Rezetecan (SHR-A1811) worldwide, excluding Mainland China, the Hong Kong SAR, the Macao SAR, Taiwan Region, USA, Canada, Europe, Japan, Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Glenmark will pay an upfront payment of US$18 million. Hengrui is eligible to receive regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up to US$1.093 billion. Based on the net sales of Trastuzumab Rezetecan within the licensed territory, Glenmark will pay corresponding royalties to Hengrui.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

