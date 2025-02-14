Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark launches Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution

Glenmark launches Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announced the launch of Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution, 0.005% (0.05 mg/mL). Glenmark's Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution, 0.005% (0.05 mg/mL) is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Xalatan2 Ophthalmic Solution, 0.005% of Upjohn US 2 LLC.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending December 2024, the Xalatan Ophthalmic Solution, 0.005% market achieved annual sales of approximately $113.5 million.

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America said, We are excited to announce the launch of our 4th ophthalmic product, Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution, 0.005% (0.05 mg/mL), growing our portfolio of products within the ophthalmic channel. This addition highlights our commitment to meeting market needs and providing quality solutions for our customers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TruCap Finance consolidated net profit declines 66.32% in the December 2024 quarter

Kridhan Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2024 quarter

GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Aksh Optifibre reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.74 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Lahoti Overseas consolidated net profit rises 24.52% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story