Glenmark launches Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announced the launch of Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution, 0.005% (0.05 mg/mL). Glenmark's Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution, 0.005% (0.05 mg/mL) is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Xalatan2 Ophthalmic Solution, 0.005% of Upjohn US 2 LLC.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending December 2024, the Xalatan Ophthalmic Solution, 0.005% market achieved annual sales of approximately $113.5 million.

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America said, We are excited to announce the launch of our 4th ophthalmic product, Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution, 0.005% (0.05 mg/mL), growing our portfolio of products within the ophthalmic channel. This addition highlights our commitment to meeting market needs and providing quality solutions for our customers.

