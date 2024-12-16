Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Glenmark Pharma arm launches seizure drug in US

Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that its US-based subsidiary, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, has launched Lacosamide oral solution, in the U.S. market.

The newly launched drug is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Vimpat oral solution of UCB, Inc.

Lacosamide is used to treat partial-onset seizures. It is also used with other medicines to treat primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures. It acts on the central nervous system (CNS) to reduce the number and severity of seizures.

According to IQVIA, sales data for the 12-month period ending October 2024, the Vimpat oral solution, market achieved annual sales of approximately $57 million.

Marc Kikuchi, president & business head of North America, said, We are excited to announce the launch of Lacosamide oral solution, strengthening our commitment to bring to market quality and affordable alternatives for patients.

Glenmarks current portfolio includes 201 products authorized for distribution in the US marketplace and 51 ANDAs pending approval with the USFDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to further enhance and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical company with a presence across specialty, generics, and OTC businesses.

The drug maker reported consolidated net profit from continuing operations of Rs 354.49 crore in Q2 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 180.3 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 2.29% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,133.79 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 0.83% to Rs 1,529.80 on the BSE.

Afcons Infra hits all time high after receiving LoA from MP Metro Rail

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 9:41 AM IST

