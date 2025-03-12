Glenmark Pharma launches generic Empagliflozin in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that it has launched generic Empagliflozin, a widely recognized SGLT2 inhibitor, in India.

The drug will be marketed under the brand name Glempa (Empagliflozin 10/25 mg), along with its fixed-dose combinations (FDCs)Glempa-L (Empagliflozin 10/25 mg + Linagliptin 5 mg) and Glempa-M (Empagliflozin 12.5 mg + Metformin 500/1000 mg).

Empagliflozin is a globally established treatment for heart failure and diabetes, offering multiple benefits, including cardiovascular and renal safety.

Alok Malik, President and Head of India Formulations Business, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, Glenmark has a strong legacy of introducing innovative and accessible treatments for cardiometabolic care in India. The launch of the Glempa range reinforces this commitment by providing a comprehensive and affordable solution that empowers healthcare professionals and patients to manage T2DM with established CVD more effectively.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical company with a presence across specialty, generics, and OTC businesses. The company has 11 world-class manufacturing facilities spread across 4 continents and operations in over 80 countries.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 348 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with a net loss of Rs 449.6 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations surged 35.1% YoY to Rs 3,387.6 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The scrip fell 1.38% to currently trade at Rs 1,381.15 on the BSE.

