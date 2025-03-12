Heritage Foods gains after appointing Muddana Sambasiva Rao as whole-time director

Heritage Foods advanced 2.38% to Rs 387.45 after the company's board approved the appointment of Dr. Muddana Sambasiva Rao as a whole-time director (WTD) of the company for a term of five consecutive years, effective from 1 April 2025.

Dr. Muddana Sambasiva Rao holds a postgraduate degree and doctorate in zoology. He has been associated with Heritage Foods as President since 2006. Prior to this, he served both state (Andhra Pradesh) and central governments for about two decades at various positions as a member of IAS. The last assignment before joining Heritage was Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

Heritage Foods is one of the largest private sector dairy enterprises in southern India. Its milk and milk products have a market presence in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Odisha, NCR Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 60.03% to Rs 43.05 crore on a 9.86% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,033.9 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

