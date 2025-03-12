Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green Energy arm commissions 250 MW solar power project in Andhra Pradesh

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Adani Green Energy announced that its wholly-owned step-down subsidiary, Adani Solar Energy Ap Eight, has commissioned a 250 MW solar power project at Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh.

With the commissioning of this plant, AGELs total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 12,591.1 MW.

Adani Green Energy is a global leader in renewable energy, developing and operating solar, wind, hybrid, and hydropower plants across India. With the largest operating renewable portfolio in India at 11.7 GW, AGEL is committed to achieving 50 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 92.2% to Rs 492 crore on a 3.1% increase in sales to Rs 2,286 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Shares of Adani Green Energy rose 0.37% to Rs 828.10 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

