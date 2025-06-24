Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark Pharma launches TEVIMBRA in India

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that it had launched TEVIMBRA (tislelizumab) in India after receiving approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

The drug is a specially designed anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody created by BeiGene, now BeOne Medicines, which focuses on oncology.

TEVIMBRA is intended for the first-line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) when combined with chemotherapy. It is also approved for second-line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC and esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) as a standalone therapy.

The launch signifies Glenmark's entry into the immuno-oncology market in India. This strategic step aims to expand its innovative oncology offerings. NSCLC represents more than 80% of lung cancer cases, while ESCC is the most common type of esophageal cancer in India.

TEVIMBRA is already approved and available in major markets such as the US, the EU, Australia, and China. The therapy specifically targets PD-1 receptors, helping to restore T-cell function while reducing off-target immune suppression. It has shown strong effectiveness and a good safety profile in several key Phase 3 trials across a variety of solid tumors.

Alok Malik, President and Business Head India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, At a time when the cancer burden is rising sharply, we are proud to enable oncologists and patients to access TEVIMBRA, a therapy with proven efficacy and safety outcomes, strong science, and meaningful impact. Immuno-oncology offers a promising future for the treatment of various types of advanced cancers that are difficult to treat. Our foray in this area marks a significant inflection point in our journey to build a world-class oncology portfolio that is innovative, inclusive and at the same time life-changing for patients.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a research-led, global pharmaceutical company, having a presence across branded, generic, and OTC segments, with a focus on therapeutic areas of respiratory, dermatology and oncology.

On a consolidated basis, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reported a net profit of Rs 4.65 crore in Q4 March 2025 as against a net loss of Rs 1,218.28 crore in Q4 March 2024. Net sales rose 6.77% year-on-year to Rs 3220.13 crore in Q4 March 2025.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 0.78% to Rs 1,699.25 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

