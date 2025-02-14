KNR Constructions slides as Q3 PAT tumble 57% QoQ to Rs 248 cr

KNR Constructions declined 2.40% to Rs 253.90 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 57.19% to Rs 248.28 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 580.03 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations declined 48.30% to Rs 469.12 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 907.41 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 310.80 crore in the December quarter, down 53.62% from Rs 670.17 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA slipped 70.61% year on year to Rs 255.59 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin reduced to 30.1% in Q3 FY25 as compared to 22.7% registered in Q2 FY25.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit surged 82.98% while revenue from operations declined 14.85% in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24. PBT zoomed 89.58% YoY.

As of 31 December 2024, KNR Construction recorded an order book of Rs 3,888.4 crore, out of which Rs 397.20 crore is from other road projects, Rs 991.90 crore is from the irrigation sector, and Rs 1101.0 crore is from the pipeline sector.

KNR Constructions is a multidomain infrastructure development organization and executes the construction of technically complex and high-value projects across segments.

