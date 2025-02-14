Banking stocks edge higher

Banking stocks were trading in green, with the BSE BANKEX index increasing 25.01 points or 0.04% at 56140.92 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE BANKEX index, ICICI Bank Ltd (up 0.62%), and State Bank of India (up 0.26%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Canara Bank (down 0.95%), Yes Bank Ltd (down 0.72%), and Bank of Baroda (down 0.5%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 594.77 or 1.27% at 46338.92.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 119.8 points or 0.85% at 14040.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 11.8 points or 0.05% at 23043.2.

The BSE Sensex index was up 71.35 points or 0.09% at 76210.32.

On BSE,1100 shares were trading in green, 2023 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

