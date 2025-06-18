Glenmark pharma's US facility receives five observations after USFDA GMP inspection

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that its manufacturing facility in Monroe, North Carolina, USA, has received a Form 483 with five procedural observations from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

According to a regulatory filing by the company, the USFDA conducted a good manufacturing practices (GMP) inspection at the Monroe site from 9 June to 17 June 2025. Following the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA has issued a Form 483 with five observations. Glenmark clarified that all the observations are procedural in nature and none pertain to data integrity.

The company stated that it will work closely with the USFDA to address the observations and will submit its response within the stipulated timeline.