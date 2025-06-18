Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark pharma's US facility receives five observations after USFDA GMP inspection

Glenmark pharma's US facility receives five observations after USFDA GMP inspection

Image
Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that its manufacturing facility in Monroe, North Carolina, USA, has received a Form 483 with five procedural observations from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

According to a regulatory filing by the company, the USFDA conducted a good manufacturing practices (GMP) inspection at the Monroe site from 9 June to 17 June 2025. Following the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA has issued a Form 483 with five observations. Glenmark clarified that all the observations are procedural in nature and none pertain to data integrity.

The company stated that it will work closely with the USFDA to address the observations and will submit its response within the stipulated timeline.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a research-led, global pharmaceutical company, having a presence across Branded, Generics, and OTC segments; with a focus on therapeutic areas of respiratory, dermatology and oncology.

On a consolidated basis, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reported net profit of Rs 4.65 crore in Q4 March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1,218.28 crore in Q4 March 2024. Net sales rose 6.77% year-on-year to Rs 3220.13 crore in Q4 March 2025.

The counter shed 0.30% to Rs 1,648.80 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Manba Finance board to mull fund raising proposal via debt route on June 20

Tanla Platforms Ltd Falls 1.93%

DLF Ltd Spikes 1.16%

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

INR likely to sustain losses near 2-month low

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story