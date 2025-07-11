Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Netweb Technologies India Ltd, Globus Spirits Ltd, VST Industries Ltd and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 July 2025.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd, Globus Spirits Ltd, VST Industries Ltd and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 July 2025.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spiked 15.00% to Rs 2190.9 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21923 shares in the past one month.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd surged 5.47% to Rs 1912.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21540 shares in the past one month. Globus Spirits Ltd soared 5.30% to Rs 1011.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 30438 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5407 shares in the past one month. VST Industries Ltd gained 5.30% to Rs 295.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 57356 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52831 shares in the past one month.