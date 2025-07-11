GTPL Hathway slides as Q1 net profit drops 26% YoY

GTPL Hathway slipped 2.63% to Rs 118.65 after the company reported a 26.10% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.56 crore for the first quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 14.29 crore in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 7.15% YoY to Rs 903.69 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 112.3 crore, marking a 6.80% decline from Rs 120.5 crore in the same quarter last year. The EBITDA margin contracted to 12.4% in Q1 FY26 from 14.2% in Q1 FY25.

On a segmental basis, revenue from the Cable TV business grew 7.68% YoY to Rs 747.66 crore. Income from internet services rose 1% YoY to Rs 136.76 crore. Revenue from projects (including operations and maintenance) surged 36.15% YoY to Rs 24.10 crore.

As of 30 June 2025, GTPLs Digital Cable TV active subscriber base stood at 9.60 million, while paying subscribers totaled 8.90 million. Subscription revenue from the Cable TV segment came in at Rs 3,018 million (Rs 301.8 crore) for Q1 FY26. Broadband revenue for Q1 FY26 rose 1% YoY to Rs Rs 135.9 crore. The broadband subscriber base grew by 20,000 YoY, reaching 1.05 million subscribers. The companys homepass network stood at 5.95 million homes as of 30 June 2025 an addition of 50,000 YoY. Of this, 75% is available for FTTX (Fiber to the X) conversion. Broadband ARPU (average revenue per user) increased by Rs 5 YoY to Rs 465 per month. Average data consumption per user rose 17% YoY to 410 GB per month.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved the re-appointment of Anirudhsinh Jadeja as managing director for a further period of three years, effective from 08 December 2025, upon the expiry of his current term 07 on December 2025. The re-appointment is based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and is subject to the approval of the companys members. Anirudhsinh Jadeja Managing Director, GTPL Hathway, said, It pleases me to report that the company has sustained its subscriber base across both our Cable TV and Broadband businesses, demonstrating operational resilience in a dynamically evolving and competitive industry landscape. This consistency reflects the strength of our customer relationships, the reliability of our service offerings, and the agility of our teams to adapt in a challenging environment.

Looking ahead, the upcoming financial year will be pivotal for us. We are set to advance our capabilities in the distribution of television services, where we expect to realize tangible benefits over the medium term. Our long-term strategies remain firmly focused on sustainable growth, digital transformation, and delivering enhanced value to our customers. We continue to invest in upgrading our infrastructure, deploying emerging technologies, and innovating with consumer-centric solutions to meet the evolving demands of our subscribers. As the industry transitions, we remain optimistic about tapping into new opportunities while strengthening our core operations. GTPL Hathway is Indias largest MSO providing digital cable TV services and is one of the largest private wireline broadband service providers in India. The company is the largest digital cable TV and wireline broadband service provider in Gujarat and is a leading digital cable TV service provider in West Bengal.