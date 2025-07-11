Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RPP Infra hits the roof after bagging contract worth Rs 366 crore from Rajasthan's PHED

RPP Infra hits the roof after bagging contract worth Rs 366 crore from Rajasthan's PHED

Image
Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
RPP Infra Projects was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 144.45 after the company announced that RPP-BCC JV has bagged an order worth Rs 365.85 crore from Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Ajmer, Rajasthan.

The contract is for a new work order Retrofitting work for providing water supply through FHTC as per JIM Guidelines in 202 Main Habitations and 355 other Habitations of Ajmer Rural, Arain and Silora Blocks of District Ajmer from Bisalpur dam System under Ial Ieevan Mission with Operation and Maintenance for 10 years.

RPP Infra Projects is the lead member in the RPP-BCC joint venture, holding a 51% participating share in the same.

The project has to be executed within a period of 20 months.

RPP Infra Projects specializes in infrastructure development, including roads, buildings, industrial structures, power, and irrigation projects.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 14.3% to Rs 11.67 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 13.61 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations slipped 16.1% year-on-year to Rs 345.88 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

