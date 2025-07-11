RPP Infra hits the roof after bagging contract worth Rs 366 crore from Rajasthan's PHED

RPP Infra Projects was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 144.45 after the company announced that RPP-BCC JV has bagged an order worth Rs 365.85 crore from Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Ajmer, Rajasthan.

The contract is for a new work order Retrofitting work for providing water supply through FHTC as per JIM Guidelines in 202 Main Habitations and 355 other Habitations of Ajmer Rural, Arain and Silora Blocks of District Ajmer from Bisalpur dam System under Ial Ieevan Mission with Operation and Maintenance for 10 years.

RPP Infra Projects is the lead member in the RPP-BCC joint venture, holding a 51% participating share in the same.