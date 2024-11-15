Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 354.21 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.59% to Rs 3400.50 crore

Net profit of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 354.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 81.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.59% to Rs 3400.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3160.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3400.503160.6917.7014.63592.85342.53472.57201.07354.21-81.95

