Vishvprabha Ventures consolidated net profit rises 85.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Vishvprabha Ventures rose 85.71% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 106.16% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4.352.1128.5119.910.960.240.570.210.390.21

