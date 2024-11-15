Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vishvprabha Ventures consolidated net profit rises 85.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Nov 15 2024
Sales rise 106.16% to Rs 4.35 crore

Net profit of Vishvprabha Ventures rose 85.71% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 106.16% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.352.11 106 OPM %28.5119.91 -PBDT0.960.24 300 PBT0.570.21 171 NP0.390.21 86

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

