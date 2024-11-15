Hariyana Ship Breakers consolidated net profit declines 91.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Hariyana Ship Breakers declined 91.72% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 90.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.090.8402.160.996.440.716.140.495.92

