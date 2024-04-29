Glenmark receives USFDA approval for Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen Tablets, 250 mg/125 mg (OTC)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen Tablets, 250 mg/125 mg (OTC), determined by the FDA to be bioequivalent1 to Advil2 Dual Action with Acetaminophen Tablets, 250 mg/125 mg (OTC), of Haleon US Holdings, LLC.

Glenmark's Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen Tablets, 250 mg/125 mg (OTC), will be distributed in the U.S. by Glenmark Therapeutics Inc., USA.

According to Nielsen syndicated data for the latest 52 weeks period ending 23 March 2024, the Advil Dual Action with Acetaminophen Tablets, 250 mg/125 mg (OTC) market achieved annual sales of approximately $84.1 million*.

