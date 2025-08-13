Global Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 110.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 75.51% to Rs 0.48 crore

Net profit of Global Capital Markets rose 110.87% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 75.51% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.481.9664.5824.490.980.480.970.460.970.46

