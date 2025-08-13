Narmada Gelatines standalone net profit rises 24.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.90% to Rs 45.77 crore

Net profit of Narmada Gelatines rose 24.50% to Rs 4.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.90% to Rs 45.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.45.7743.2216.4312.247.325.826.675.304.984.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News