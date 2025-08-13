Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 29.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.07% to Rs 114.61 crore

Net profit of Pritika Auto Industries rose 29.34% to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.07% to Rs 114.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 88.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.114.6188.8015.2216.2412.6411.067.846.254.323.34

