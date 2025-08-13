Premier Synthetics standalone net profit declines 82.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 62.12% to Rs 3.22 crore

Net profit of Premier Synthetics declined 82.76% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 62.12% to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3.228.500-5.060.11-0.260.04-0.260.050.29

