Global Education standalone net profit declines 20.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.18% to Rs 14.95 crore

Net profit of Global Education declined 20.82% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.18% to Rs 14.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.27% to Rs 25.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.04% to Rs 68.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

14.9517.4268.0371.6443.5545.3549.6760.257.278.7037.2045.485.947.6133.9641.304.455.6225.1930.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News