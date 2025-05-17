Global Education standalone net profit declines 20.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.18% to Rs 14.95 croreNet profit of Global Education declined 20.82% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.18% to Rs 14.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 17.27% to Rs 25.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.04% to Rs 68.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content