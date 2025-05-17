Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emami consolidated net profit rises 8.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Emami consolidated net profit rises 8.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.06% to Rs 963.05 crore

Net profit of Emami rose 8.91% to Rs 162.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.06% to Rs 963.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 891.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.46% to Rs 806.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 723.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.46% to Rs 3809.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3578.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales963.05891.24 8 3809.193578.09 6 OPM %22.7223.50 -26.6026.43 - PBDT237.23217.23 9 1072.07982.63 9 PBT193.70169.23 14 893.86796.73 12 NP162.17148.90 9 806.46723.53 11

