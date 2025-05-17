Emami consolidated net profit rises 8.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.06% to Rs 963.05 crore

Net profit of Emami rose 8.91% to Rs 162.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.06% to Rs 963.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 891.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.46% to Rs 806.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 723.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.46% to Rs 3809.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3578.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

