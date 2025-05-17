Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Unjha Formulations reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Unjha Formulations reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 46.50% to Rs 2.37 crore

Net Loss of Unjha Formulations reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 46.50% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.43% to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 25.08% to Rs 13.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.374.43 -47 13.8618.50 -25 OPM %-13.921.35 -3.823.19 - PBDT-0.260.02 PL 0.630.54 17 PBT-0.290 0 0.530.46 15 NP-0.41-0.18 -128 0.410.28 46

