Bharat Heavy Electricals consolidated net profit rises 3.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.88% to Rs 8993.37 crore

Net profit of Bharat Heavy Electricals rose 3.03% to Rs 504.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 489.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.88% to Rs 8993.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8260.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 89.18% to Rs 533.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 282.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.61% to Rs 28339.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 23892.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

