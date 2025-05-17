Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thirumalai Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Thirumalai Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 0.66% to Rs 523.06 crore

Net Loss of Thirumalai Chemicals reported to Rs 14.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 20.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.66% to Rs 523.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 526.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 46.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 38.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.61% to Rs 2049.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2083.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales523.06526.52 -1 2049.512083.13 -2 OPM %2.840.72 -2.382.45 - PBDT7.34-2.16 LP 20.2528.65 -29 PBT-11.01-18.69 41 -40.85-34.55 -18 NP-14.06-20.47 31 -46.10-38.79 -19

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

