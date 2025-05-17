Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Patel KNR Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 85.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Patel KNR Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 85.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 81.47% to Rs 15.70 crore

Net profit of Patel KNR Infrastructures declined 85.00% to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 81.47% to Rs 15.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 72.47% to Rs 14.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 53.00% to Rs 61.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 130.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales15.7084.74 -81 61.41130.66 -53 OPM %44.8457.95 -43.3555.57 - PBDT7.0246.51 -85 21.2962.36 -66 PBT6.9846.47 -85 21.1462.22 -66 NP5.7638.40 -85 14.1551.40 -72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Unjha Formulations reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Emami consolidated net profit rises 8.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Bharat Heavy Electricals consolidated net profit rises 3.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Thirumalai Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hind Commerce standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story