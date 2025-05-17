Patel KNR Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 85.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 81.47% to Rs 15.70 crore

Net profit of Patel KNR Infrastructures declined 85.00% to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 81.47% to Rs 15.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 72.47% to Rs 14.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 53.00% to Rs 61.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 130.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

