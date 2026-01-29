Global environment remains fragile and risks elevated; Ongoing trade negotiations with the US expected to conclude this year: Economic Survey

Associate Sponsors

Jan 29 2026
Global environment remains fragile, with growth holding up better than expected but risks elevated amid intensifying geopolitical tensions, trade fragmentation and financial vulnerabilities, the economic survey noted. The impact of these shocks may still surface with a lag. For India, the global conditions translate into external uncertainties rather than immediate macroeconomic stress. Slower growth in key trading partners, tariff induced disruptions to trade and volatility in capital flows could intermittently weigh on exports and investor sentiment. At the same time, ongoing trade negotiations with the United States are expected to conclude during the year, which could help reduce uncertainty on the external front. Meanwhile, Indias external sector is placed comfortably in the short run, the survey noted saying that forex reserves cover over 11 months of imports as of 16 January 2026 and approximately 94.0 per cent of the external debt outstanding as of the end of September 2025, offering a comfortable liquidity cushion.

Jan 29 2026

