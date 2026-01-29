Piramal Pharma Ltd soars 3.6%, up for third straight session

Piramal Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 159.5, up 3.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 31.03% in last one year as compared to a 8.83% gain in NIFTY and a 0.42% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Piramal Pharma Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 159.5, up 3.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 25302.45. The Sensex is at 82334.29, down 0.01%. Piramal Pharma Ltd has dropped around 6.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Piramal Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21739.85, down 1.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 132.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.98 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 157.79, up 2.3% on the day. Piramal Pharma Ltd is down 31.03% in last one year as compared to a 8.83% gain in NIFTY and a 0.42% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.