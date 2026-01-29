GPT Infra Q3 PAT slides 6% YoY to Rs 20 cr

GPT Infraprojects fell 1.66% to Rs 103.95 after the company reported a 5.9% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.15 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 21.42 crore in Q3 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 2.1% year-on-year to Rs 283.93 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025, from Rs 278.08 crore a year ago.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 26.84 crore during the quarter, up 1.2% from Rs 26.52 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. The consolidated EBITDA came in at Rs 41.8 crore in Q3 FY26, as against Rs 35.7 crore in Q3 FY25, registering a growth of 17.1%.

The order backlog remained healthy at Rs 4,415 crore, with order inflows of Rs 1,770 crore during the year, including incremental orders from existing contracts. Revenue from the infrastructure segment stood at Rs 256.09 crore (down 0.89% YoY), while income from the concrete sleeper segment was Rs 29.65 crore (up 46.42% YoY) for the third quarter of FY26. Dr. Om Tantia, GPT chairman, said, The quarter ending December 31, 2025, was one of the most remarkable quarters in terms of new order inflow. Against the annual order inflow target of Rs 2,000 crore, we received new orders during the quarter of Rs 1,074 crore, i.e., almost 54%, taking the total unexecuted order book to Rs 4,415 crore and the overall order inflow to Rs 1,770 crore for the nine months ended December 31, 2025.

The nine months have seen a robust operating performance, supported by strong execution across our key business verticals. Revenue growth for the period remained healthy, driven by sustained momentum in our railway infrastructure and manufacturing segments. The quarter has been slightly subdued on account of the extended monsoon and festival season. Margins improved on the back of better operating leverage and disciplined cost management, while cash flows remained solid. With a healthy balance sheet and improving working capital cycle, we continue to strengthen our financial foundation for long-term growth. Alcons acquisition marks a strategic step forward in our journey to build a meaningful presence in the signaling and telecommunications work for the Indian Railwaysan area with significant long-term potential for revenue and margin growth, given substantial investment plans by the Indian Railways. This integration enhances our technical capabilities and positions GPT as a more comprehensive solutions provider in the rail ecosystem.

Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about our growth trajectory. With a solid order book, strong revenue projections, and expanding capabilities, we are well-placed to capture emerging opportunities in the infrastructure sector. The board of directors declared a second interim dividend of 7.5%, amounting to Rs 0.75 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each, for FY26, with February 3, 2026, set as the record date. It also approved the acquisition of a 100% stake in Alcon Builders and Engineers Private Limited, which will become a subsidiary of the company. The acquisition is subject to the fulfillment of conditions precedent under the share purchase agreement executed on 28 January 2026.