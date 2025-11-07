Global Health consolidated net profit rises 21.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.91% to Rs 1099.22 crore

Net profit of Global Health rose 21.09% to Rs 158.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 130.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.91% to Rs 1099.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 956.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1099.22956.5622.4623.86249.54230.53199.81181.10158.44130.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News