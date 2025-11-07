Petronet LNG consolidated net profit declines 4.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.47% to Rs 11009.13 crore

Net profit of Petronet LNG declined 4.63% to Rs 830.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 870.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.47% to Rs 11009.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13024.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.11009.1313024.2910.149.231289.441338.501078.651142.24830.30870.61

