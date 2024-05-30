Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Global Surfaces consolidated net profit rises 82.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Global Surfaces consolidated net profit rises 82.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 174.29% to Rs 108.62 crore

Net profit of Global Surfaces rose 82.96% to Rs 10.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 174.29% to Rs 108.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.82% to Rs 18.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.52% to Rs 225.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 178.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales108.6239.60 174 225.29178.07 27 OPM %14.9120.00 -15.5219.94 - PBDT15.068.25 83 34.1834.72 -2 PBT11.495.91 94 25.2525.29 0 NP10.525.75 83 18.7024.23 -23

