Global Surfaces consolidated net profit rises 82.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 174.29% to Rs 108.62 croreNet profit of Global Surfaces rose 82.96% to Rs 10.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 174.29% to Rs 108.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.82% to Rs 18.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.52% to Rs 225.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 178.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
