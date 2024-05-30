Sales rise 17.86% to Rs 6.27 crore

Net profit of Nahar Capital & Financial Services declined 43.36% to Rs 8.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.86% to Rs 6.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 88.97% to Rs 11.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 106.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.50% to Rs 23.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

6.275.3223.8825.5452.6352.63-49.2568.648.2212.2616.0094.287.9612.0014.9693.248.8715.6611.77106.72

