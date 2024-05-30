Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nahar Capital & Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 43.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Nahar Capital &amp; Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 43.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 17.86% to Rs 6.27 crore

Net profit of Nahar Capital & Financial Services declined 43.36% to Rs 8.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.86% to Rs 6.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 88.97% to Rs 11.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 106.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.50% to Rs 23.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.275.32 18 23.8825.54 -7 OPM %52.6352.63 --49.2568.64 - PBDT8.2212.26 -33 16.0094.28 -83 PBT7.9612.00 -34 14.9693.24 -84 NP8.8715.66 -43 11.77106.72 -89

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

