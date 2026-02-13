Globalspace Technologies consolidated net profit declines 46.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.13% to Rs 16.64 croreNet profit of Globalspace Technologies declined 46.27% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 31.13% to Rs 16.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales16.6412.69 31 OPM %9.5011.58 -PBDT1.391.17 19 PBT0.940.68 38 NP0.360.67 -46
