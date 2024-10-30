Unifinz Capital India standalone net profit rises 608.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 171.62% to Rs 23.74 croreNet profit of Unifinz Capital India rose 608.70% to Rs 4.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 171.62% to Rs 23.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales23.748.74 172 OPM %35.3023.34 -PBDT6.931.14 508 PBT6.630.95 598 NP4.890.69 609
