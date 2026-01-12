Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Globus Spirits jumps after reporting multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT to Rs 31 crore

Globus Spirits jumps after reporting multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT to Rs 31 crore

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
Globus Spirits rose 1.91% to Rs 1,078.45 after the company's standalone net profit skyrocketed over fifteen times to Rs 31.42 crore on a 19.1% increase in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 716.39 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax surged 2,779% year-on-year to Rs 42.32 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 1.47 crore in the year-ago quarter, aided by lower costs and improved operating performance.

EBITDA jumped 112% to Rs 78.2 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 36.8 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 11% in Q3 FY26 as against 6% in Q3 FY25.

In Q3 FY26, revenue from the Prestige & Above segment surged 4% year-on-year to Rs 44.9 crore, while sales volume grew 9% to 0.32 million cases in Q3 FY26.

Globus Spirits is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling Indian Made Indian Liquor (IMIL), Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), bulk alcohol, hand sanitizer, and franchise bottling.

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

