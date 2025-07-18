Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMDC rallies amid rare-earth magnet policy developments

GMDC rallies amid rare-earth magnet policy developments

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) surged 13.56% to Rs 430.90, following reports that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) may convene a stakeholder meeting to discuss the rare-earth magnet supply situation.

GMDC is reportedly keen on entering the rare earth and critical minerals sector, considering it a potential value driver due to its applications in electric vehicles and renewable energy. Although formal details have not been disclosed, the company has reportedly allocated Rs 3,000-4,000 crore for critical mineral projects.

This development follows industry concerns about supply disruptions, as several companies flagged informal restrictions by China on rare earth exports. In response, the government is reportedly considering a Rs 1,345 crore incentive scheme to support domestic rare-earth magnet manufacturing and may relax motor import norms to mitigate production risks in the automotive sector.

GMDC's board will consider Q1 results on 25 July 2025. On a consolidated basis, GMDC's net profit rose 20.82% to Rs 226.22 crore while net sales rose 4.80% to Rs 786.28 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

GMDC is India's second-largest Lignite-producing company and top merchant seller of Lignite. It is a State Public Undertaking of the Government of Gujarat. The company is engaged in mining lignite from deposit-rich areas across the state, company markets it to various high-growth industries, including textiles, chemicals, ceramics, bricks and captive power.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IOB Q1 PAT jumps 76% YoY to Rs 1,111 cr

Volumes spurt at Saregama India Ltd counter

Nuvoco Vistas Corp rallies on stellar Q1 results, PAT surges to Rs 133 crore

Sensex, Nifty trade in negative terrain; consumer durables shares tumble

MPS Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story